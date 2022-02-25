Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Breaking Titles - Grey - Poster image

Breaking Titles

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Title sequence
Destructive
3D motion graphics
Shatter
Intro
1.1Kexports
rating
Make a powerful entrance with cinematic, shattered-text titles. This energetic 3D motion graphics template blends glass fragments, gritty textures, and bold typography for a striking opener, teaser, or promo. Customize every detail, including headlines, font, and color accents, to match your brand. The dark, monochrome aesthetic and dynamic disintegration effects keep viewers engaged and focused on your message. Perfect for YouTube and social intros, product teasers, and channel branding, this design makes your text the star—delivering high-impact visuals with minimal setup.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us