Eye Logo Intro
00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 20 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
30.4Kexports
Bring focus to your brand with a cinematic eye logo reveal. This moody, suspenseful intro opens with a stylish panel montage before pushing into a detailed iris where your logo appears. Ideal for intros and outros, it features a dark, atmospheric look, smooth motion, and a striking central focal point. Easily customize media, upload your logo, and add a short tagline to finish the reveal. Perfect for channels, trailers, and brand idents seeking a unique, memorable opening.
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