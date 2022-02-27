Eye Logo Intro

Bring focus to your brand with a cinematic eye logo reveal. This moody, suspenseful intro opens with a stylish panel montage before pushing into a detailed iris where your logo appears. Ideal for intros and outros, it features a dark, atmospheric look, smooth motion, and a striking central focal point. Easily customize media, upload your logo, and add a short tagline to finish the reveal. Perfect for channels, trailers, and brand idents seeking a unique, memorable opening.