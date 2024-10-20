Industrial Might Intro

11 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Step into the industrial era with our gritty, bold reveal template. Designed for brands that convey strength and resilience, this animation introduces your logo and text with a tough-as-nails aesthetic. Suited for automotive or tech projects, this 16:9 video creates a strong impact as an intro or a full-on brand showcase. Easily insert your logo and custom text to craft a powerful narrative that leaves a mark.
