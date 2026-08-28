Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Full Throttle - Original - Poster image

Full Throttle

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 3 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Photorealistic
3D motion graphics
Car
Audio spectrum
7exports
rating
Rev up your track with a cinematic, photoreal 3D music visualizer set on a rain‑soaked highway. A bold sports car, stormy skies and wet asphalt create a dramatic stage, while an audio‑reactive linear spectrum pulses along the road. Customize headline, subtext and an optional license plate text, tweak colors, and fine‑tune spectrum settings to match any genre. Built for full‑length songs, this dark, atmospheric design is perfect for producers, labels and automotive‑themed channels seeking a powerful, high‑impact visual identity.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Drift Car Visualizer
By vivace_studio
Edit
Drift Car Visualizer Original theme video
Night Ride Lyrics
By tarazz
Edit
2K
Night Ride Lyrics Original theme video
Lost In The Ocean Lyrics
By vivace_studio
Edit
2K · 60fps
Lost In The Ocean Lyrics Original theme video
City Lights Lyrics
By vivace_studio
Edit
2K
City Lights Lyrics Original theme video
Synth Noir
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
Synth Noir Main theme video
Storm Signal
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
Storm Signal Original theme video
Darkwave Escape
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
Darkwave Escape Main theme video
City of Shadows
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
City of Shadows Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us