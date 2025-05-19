Menu
10exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
2fonts
Submerge your sounds in the pixel perfect scene of retro futurism with our Synth Noir music visualizer. This template puts your tunes against a tapestry of neon lights, a lone figure, and a glowing synth car, invoking the essence of synthwave and ambient music. Personalize it with your visual style to create an epic audio visual experience for your listeners.
By S_WorX
2h
14
2
26
Step into the 80s with our Music Visualizer. Watch as a classic car, with blinking lights, comes to life in a mystical forest. The retro aesthetics and pulsating visual effects sync perfectly with the music, creating a mesmerizing audio-visual experience that will transport your audience back in time.
By Harchenko
2h
3
3
25
Get ready to groove to the beat with our Neon Player visualizer! Featuring vibrant neon stripes in the background and a retro-style radio that dances to the rhythm of your favorite tunes, this visualizer is sure to enhance your music experience. As the music plays, the radio bounces and sways to the beat, creating a dynamic and engaging atmosphere. Perfect for music lovers and professionals alike, our Neon Radio visualizer is the perfect way to elevate your music to new heights and create an unforgettable atmosphere. With its stunning visuals and innovative design, this template is the perfect way to captivate your audience and bring your music to life. Join us as we take your music to the next level with our Neon Player visualizer - the ultimate way to groove to the beat!
By S_WorX
2h
8
3
25
A captivating audio-visual experience that will transport you back in time to the vibrant era of synthesizers, disco beats, and neon lights. As the music begins to play, the neon banner and car lights comes alive with rhythmic, synchronized animations. The neon lights flicker and dance in harmony, creating an entrancing spectacle that amplifies the music's energy.
By S_WorX
2h
4
3
27
Step into the neon-lit pulse of the city nights with our engaging music visualizer template. Envision the beat of your track transforming into a dynamic urban journey, complemented by image and text customization. Ideal for musicians and creators to amplify their sound on YouTube or Vimeo, this video calls to be shared, watched, and loved.
By S_WorX
2h
2
5
39
Hit play on nostalgia with our retro-themed Highway 84 music visualizer, taking you on a starlit drive down memory lane. Choose Day or Night mode to personalize the mood as the classic car's dashboard comes alive, pulsating to your track. Perfect for synthwave, outrun, or chillwave genres, this video is a ready-to-publish masterpiece that lets you sync your logo, text, and colors, creating a bespoke audio-visual journey.
By S_WorX
2h
5
3
29
This visualizer brings to life the nostalgic ambiance of a quaint gas station tucked away along a forgotten highway, illuminated under the enchanting glow of neon lights and lightning. The car parked under the awning with flickering backlights in sync with the rhythm and with dancing silhouette beside.
By S_WorX
2h
2
5
39
Enhance your music with a visual journey in our immersive Synth City template. Picture a lone car, headlights blinking rhythmically to the beat, grounded on a hill with a pulsating city skyline in the view. Perfect for genres like synthwave or ambient, this template lets you overlay your own text, fonts, and colors for a customizable music experience that resonates on any platform.
By CuteRabbit
2h
7
4
28
Infuse your music with visual life using the Melody Of The Heart template. Feel every beat as it lights up a heart with neon glows and sends shimmering music notes across a brick wall, reflecting the colorful spectrum of your sound. This animated spectacle is ready to publish, energizing your music on any display. Personalize it with your choice of text, fonts, and colors, and let the rhythm take over.
