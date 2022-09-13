Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shooting Target Logo - Original - Poster image

Shooting Target Logo

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Cinematic
Intro
3D motion graphics
Firearms
16.5Kexports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo reveal forged in smoke, steel, and concrete. This 3D animation stages your mark at center frame while a handgun enters, fires, and fractures the surface with dramatic impacts. Expect gritty textures, atmospheric smoke, and bold highlights that sell intensity. Ideal for intros and outros, you can easily customize the logo, tagline, and colors to match your brand. Crafted for high-impact reveals across multiple formats, it’s a striking way to launch channels, promos, or product segments with confident, hard-hitting style.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us