Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Fortune Sphere - Original - Poster image

Fortune Sphere

00:16 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Photorealistic
3D motion graphics
Intro
Energy orb
12exports
rating
Cast a spell on your audience with a moody, photorealistic 3D scene centered around a luminous crystal ball. This versatile logo animation works perfectly as an intro or outro, pairing atmospheric candles, drifting particles and subtle smoke with a bold, centered reveal. Showcase a headline inside the orb, then transition to your logo and supporting text for polished brand recall. With adjustable color styles and glow, it’s easy to dial in a mysterious, cinematic vibe that fits your channel or brand. Ideal for creators who want a refined, fantasy‑tinged motion title and logo reveal.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Logo Bilge Effect off
Logo Bilge Effect off
