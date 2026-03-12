Fortune Sphere

Cast a spell on your audience with a moody, photorealistic 3D scene centered around a luminous crystal ball. This versatile logo animation works perfectly as an intro or outro, pairing atmospheric candles, drifting particles and subtle smoke with a bold, centered reveal. Showcase a headline inside the orb, then transition to your logo and supporting text for polished brand recall. With adjustable color styles and glow, it’s easy to dial in a mysterious, cinematic vibe that fits your channel or brand. Ideal for creators who want a refined, fantasy‑tinged motion title and logo reveal.