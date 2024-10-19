en
Crystal Freeze

2K
6-15s
Landscape
Mountains
Winter
Dust
Particles
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
Created by S_WorX
Created by S_WorX
14exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Step into a winter wonderland with our frosty Crystal Freeze reveal template. Your brand emerges from a chilling blizzard of ice crystals, snowflakes, and shimmering frost, ensuring to capture your audience’s imagination. Tailor the animation with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a unique, ready-to-publish video that conjures the magic of winter in any promotional or social media campaign.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Magical Christmas Night Original theme video
Magical Christmas Night
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
4
11
Witness the wonder of the season with our mesmerizing Christmas Reveal. Watch as a sleigh and reindeer traverse a starlit sky, sprinkling magic over a winter wonderland. Your logo and message appear as gifts of joy, perfect for capturing the holiday spirit. Tailor the colors and text to your brand and create an unforgettable introduction to your seasonal content.
Frozen Title Original theme video
Frozen Title
Edit
By S_WorX
15s
6
7
10
Captivate your audience from the first frame with our Frozen Title template, where icy elegance meets striking text. Dive into a frozen realm that promises to keep your viewers' eyes glued to the screen. Customize fonts, text, colors, and logos to create an icy intro that's as unique as your content. Whether for YouTube or Facebook videos, this is your chance to create a cool, lasting impression that echoes across the digital tundra.
Premium Light Rays Logo Origi theme video
Premium Light Rays Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
13s
5
4
8
Premium Light Rays Logo with elegant particles.
Horror Title Original theme video
Horror Title
Edit
By S_WorX
12s
24
23
8
Horror intro for your videos!
Smoke Logo Reveal Original theme video
Smoke Logo Reveal
Edit
By EnjoystX
10s
5
3
9
The Smoke Logo Reveal is a classic logo showing the use of smoke to form and display a logo. Impress your audience in this Smoke Logo Reveal.
Explosion Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Explosion Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By MotionParsec
10s
24
4
13
An incredible boom to amaze your audience!
Cinematic Logo Original theme video
Cinematic Logo
Edit
By MotionParsec
12s
24
4
17
Make your logo reveal incredible!
Crystal Snowflakes Original theme video
Crystal Snowflakes
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
8
4
14
Elevate your brand's presence and shine with our Crystal Snowflakes template. Watch as a 3D realistic crystal snowflake breaks into small pieces, revealing your logo and captivating your audience. Ideal for Christmas and New Year party invitations, this versatile and elegant reveal video is the perfect introduction or opener for your content. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Create a stunning visual experience and make your brand sparkle.
