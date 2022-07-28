Paint Colors Logo Intro

Make your brand stand out with a gritty, cinematic logo intro featuring vibrant paint splashes on a concrete wall. This 3D logo animation blends grunge style with bold color for instant impact. Customize paint hues, background tone, fonts, and your tagline to match your identity. Perfect for intros and outros across social media, presentations, and promos in landscape, square, or vertical formats. Deliver a memorable reveal with smooth fades, realistic depth, and dripping paint details that keep attention on your mark.