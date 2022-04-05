Light Logo Reveal

Create a polished logo animation that puts your brand in the spotlight. This elegant, minimal design uses cinematic glow, lens flares, and soft light rays to reveal your logo and tagline with smooth, fluid motion. Perfect for intros and outros, it centers attention on your mark while staying tasteful and unobtrusive. Customize background, light, and text colors to match your identity, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. A versatile choice when you want a refined, memorable logo reveal without clutter.