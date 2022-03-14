Glitch Intro

Make a bold first impression with a glitch-driven intro that feels fast, modern, and unmistakably digital. This opener stacks kinetic titles, scanning sweeps, and distortion to build momentum before a slick logo reveal. Easily customize headlines, fonts, and colors to align with your brand. The dark, duotone palette, code overlays, scanlines, and subtle film grain create a cyber, tech-forward mood. Ideal for intros, title sequences, and outros across channels where a sharp, energetic identity matters.