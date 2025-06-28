Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Mockup Generator
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
Video Effects
Youtube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Saint of Shadows

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Night
Halloween
Scary
Dark
Cinematic
Music
More details
Saint of Shadows - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
7exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Set the stage for a dark, entrancing music journey with our Saint of Shadows. The brooding ambiance of a backlit cathedral and the shadowy figure with reactive wings offer a perfect visual complement to your darkwave or metal tracks. With custom options for logos, text, and colors, your music visualizer will be as unique as your sound. Dive into a visual odyssey that resonates with every beat.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
RGB Skull Music Vis - Horizontal Original theme video
RGB Skull Music Vis - Horizontal
Edit
By EnjoystX
2h
4
3
28
Impress your audience in this RGB Skull Music Visualizer.
Night Rhythm Spectrum Original theme video
Night Rhythm Spectrum
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
4
4
24
Elevate your audio to a visual masterpiece with the Night Rhythm Spectrum music visualizer. A dark, enigmatic backdrop sets the stage for your music, as the responsive minimalistic spectrum reacts to each note's intensity. Customize the design to your taste with text, fonts, and colors that resonate with your audience. This template is an ideal enhancement for ambient and electronic tracks that deserve a powerful visual narrative.
Moonlit Grave Beats Original theme video
Moonlit Grave Beats
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
1
3
21
Capture the night's mystique with our Moonlit Grave Beats Music Visualizer. This eerily enchanting video marries your music to visuals of a moonlit cemetery, crafting an unforgettable audio-visual experience. Tailor it with your image, text, and color schemes to make your tracks resonate not just with sound, but with style. Perfect for that spine-tingling hit!
Spooky Halloween Music Visualizer Original theme video
Spooky Halloween Music Visualizer
Edit
By bucketinfoo
2h
2
4
18
Terrify your audience with this creepy-looking and creatively animated Music Visualizer template.
Pulse Drive Original theme video
Pulse Drive
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
4
4
27
Amplify your tunes with a visual punch! Our sleek Pulse Drive visualizer features four dynamic car silhouettes, each pulsating to your beats. Tailor the colors, text, and fonts to turn up the style. Perfect for DJs, musicians, and all creators, create high-definition videos that groove to your rhythm and amplify your audio.
Night Ride Lyrics Origianl 1 theme video
Night Ride Lyrics
Edit
By tarazz
2h
16
6
39
Feel the rhythm of the city with our thrilling 3D-animated template, where a car speeds through urban landscapes at night. Your lyrics will pop against the glowing cityscape, syncing perfectly with the beat. Ideal for musicians and creators, this horizontal video is ready to dazzle on YouTube or Facebook. Add your own text, choose your colors and fonts, and make it yours.
Beyond Infinity Lyrics Black Hole theme video
Beyond Infinity Lyrics
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
4
3
13
Ride the cosmic highway with our Beyond Infinity Lyrics template, where the moon, Earth, and galaxies become the backdrop for your lyrics. It's a high-definition journey through space, offering an immersive experience for your audience. Customize fonts, colors, and animations to match the vibe of your music, and create a ready-to-publish video that enchants with every note.
Movie Trailer Lyrics Original theme video
Movie Trailer Lyrics
Edit
By tarazz
2h
4
2
14
Breathe life into your music with our cinematic lyric video template. With a dynamic 3D text effect and dramatic lighting, your lyrics will pop out like titles from the biggest blockbusters. Customize the text, colors, and fonts to reflect the soul of your song, and share a ready-to-publish video that enchants and engages your audience on every widescreen.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Mockup Generator
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
Video Effects
Youtube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us