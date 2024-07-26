en
Fragments Forge

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Explosion
Metal
Particles
Cinematic
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
Fragments Forge - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
12exports
8 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Unleash your brand's potential with a reveal that's as powerful as your vision. The Fragments Forge in a thrilling dance of animation to showcase your logo in glory. Customize this Fragments Forge template with your colors and tagline for an unforgettable presentation on all the popular platforms.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal Original theme video
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal
By TippyTop
15s
4
4
35
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal is a captivating and dynamic visual display that combines the excitement of fireworks and the power of explosions to unveil a logo or brand identity in a stunning way. This logo reveal is perfect for businesses or organizations looking to make a bold and memorable statement, leaving a lasting impression on their audience. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
Epic Fire Original theme video
Epic Fire
By S_WorX
10s
4
5
9
Set your brand alight with our dynamic Epic Fire template. Vibrant flames come to life, swirling with fiery wings to showcase the power and freedom your logo embodies. Perfect for capturing your audience with a memorable intro or outro, this template offers customization options from fonts to colors, making your brand truly soar on any full-screen display.
Explosion Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Explosion Logo - Horizontal
By MotionParsec
10s
24
4
13
An incredible boom to amaze your audience!
Metalfusion Reveal Original theme video
Metalfusion Reveal
By S_WorX
13s
2
4
5
Transform your brand's introduction into an unforgettable experience with this eye catching MetalFusion reveal. Watch in awe as metal shards converge to form your logo, with options to tailor fonts and colors for a true bespoke finish. Whether it’s an intro, outro, or a bold standalone statement, this template offers a window into the strength and style of your identity.
Dark Metal Reveal Original theme video
Dark Metal Reveal
By PixBolt
7s
6
3
7
Make your brand shine with our Dark Metal Reveal template, designed to give your logo a cinematic touch. Begin your video with a polished, chrome-like version of your logo, only to reveal its vibrant, true colors with a striking light flare effect. This multipurpose reveal video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations, allowing you to engage and captivate your audience. Customize the template with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors to create a stunning final product. Get ready to publish and make your brand stand out with a cinematic edge.
Luxury Logo Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Luxury Logo Reveal - Horizontal
By MotionParsec
12s
5
3
13
Perfect luxure logo reveal is the best way to show your brand.
Destruction Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Destruction Logo - Horizontal
By MotionParsec
14s
24
4
18
Destruction Logo is a bombastic logo animation that aims to recreate the moment of impact from a high-speed ballistic projectile in slow-motion. Customize this explosive opener with a custom image or video background, smoke and lighting effects, and even the direction of impact and the damage it causes.
Anime Impact Original theme video
Anime Impact
By Skvifi
8s
5
3
15
Forge your logo in a dramatic collision of a moon and a comet. Anime style with awesome impact frames will make your brand stand out.
