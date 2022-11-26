Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Barbed Wire Titles - Original - Poster image

Barbed Wire Titles

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Title sequence
Grunge
Intro
Barbed wire
Cinematic
2.8Kexports
rating
Create a gritty, cinematic opener with imposing 3D titles wrapped in barbed‑wire attitude. This template blends industrial textures, concrete backdrops, and dramatic lighting for a bold, high-impact look. Customize the headlines, font, and colors to match your brand, while atmospheric dust and sharp glints elevate the mood. Designed as a dynamic title sequence, it works perfectly as an intro or teaser across widescreen, vertical, square, and 4:5 formats. If you need a tough, grunge aesthetic with confident energy, this barbed‑wire title design makes your message impossible to ignore.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us