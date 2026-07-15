Record Wall

Bring your music to life with a refined, gallery‑style visualizer. This design pairs your album art with a glossy vinyl record and a clean, audio‑reactive spectrum for a premium look. Customize cover art, artist and track info, colors, and spectrum styling to match any genre. The dark, photorealistic scene keeps the focus on your sound while subtle motion and elegant lighting add depth and polish. Perfect for releases, teasers, channels, and social uploads—just drop in your track and export a professional music visual.