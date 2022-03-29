Shadow on the Wall Viz

Showcase your track with a cinematic, minimalist music visualizer. A diagonal beam casts an audio spectrum shadow across a textured wall while a framed cover art, artist and song info sit front and center. Built-in timer and progress bar add a polished media player feel. Fine‑tune colors, spectrum behavior and wall textures to match your sound and brand. Clean, modern and adaptable for singles, remixes or mixes—this design keeps focus on your music.