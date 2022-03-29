Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shadow on the Wall Viz - Concrete Wall - Poster image

Shadow on the Wall Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
36.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your track with a cinematic, minimalist music visualizer. A diagonal beam casts an audio spectrum shadow across a textured wall while a framed cover art, artist and song info sit front and center. Built-in timer and progress bar add a polished media player feel. Fine‑tune colors, spectrum behavior and wall textures to match your sound and brand. Clean, modern and adaptable for singles, remixes or mixes—this design keeps focus on your music.
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Intro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us