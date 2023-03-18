Minimal Visualizer Promo 2

Elevate your music with a clean, minimal audio visualizer built to promote tracks and artists. Drop in your artwork, artist and song titles, and let the linear spectrum, progress bar, and timer bring your audio to life. Fully audio‑reactive and beat‑responsive, it adds subtle particles and refined motion for a polished look. Customize colors, frequency range, thickness and more. Responsive to multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and streaming posts. Create a sleek, professional visual that keeps the focus on your sound.