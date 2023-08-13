Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Visualizer Promo 2 - Post - Original - Poster image

Minimal Visualizer Promo 2 - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
4.8Kexports
rating
Elevate your music with a clean, minimal audio visualizer built to promote tracks and artists. Drop in your artwork, artist and song titles, and let the linear spectrum, progress bar, and timer bring your audio to life. Fully audio‑reactive and beat‑responsive, it adds subtle particles and refined motion for a polished look. Customize colors, frequency range, thickness and more. Responsive to multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and streaming posts. Create a sleek, professional visual that keeps the focus on your sound.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us