Archive Files

Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Classified Intro - Original - Poster image

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00:13 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Police & Crime
Documentary
Outro
6exports
rating
Set the tone for investigative content with a suspenseful opener built around archival shelves, moody lighting, and bold headlines. This template delivers a documentary feel with central text reveals that flow into a clipboard logo scene complete with a rubber‑stamp CTA. Customize headlines, fonts, colors, and your logo to match any brand. Perfect for true‑crime intros, investigative series, or thriller promos, it pairs a dark, cinematic look with clear title sequencing for maximum impact. Drop in your audio and you’re ready to publish a polished intro or outro that grips viewers from the first frame.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us