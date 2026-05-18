Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sacred Relic - Originall - Poster image

Sacred Relic

00:11 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Engraved surface
17exports
rating
Forge a powerful first impression with a cinematic 3D logo reveal set in a dark, ornately engraved emblem. Fiery motion, drifting embers, and radiant glow converge around your mark, delivering an epic intro or outro. Customize your logo and supporting text, fine‑tune colors, glow and shine, and match particle hues to your branding. The centered, full‑frame composition, subtle camera drift, and iris‑like mechanics ensure a premium, trailer‑grade presence for gaming, film, music, and creative brands. Fast to customize and unforgettable on screen, this template turns your logo into a sacred symbol of power.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us