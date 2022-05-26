Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Explosive Colors Reveal - Logo Version - Poster image

Explosive Colors Reveal

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Explosion
Outro
9.8Kexports
rating
Ignite your brand with an explosive logo reveal packed with glowing particles and high-impact color. This fast, energetic intro/outro showcases your logo or customizable text with a dramatic, center-stage reveal and a clean end hold for a tagline. Easily adjust fonts, glow intensity, and a wide spectrum of colors to match your brand. Optimized compositions adapt to landscape, square, and vertical formats, making it ideal for YouTube, Facebook, and more. If you need a striking opener or a polished end screen, this template delivers eye-catching motion graphics that captivate in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us