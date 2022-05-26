Explosive Colors Reveal

Ignite your brand with an explosive logo reveal packed with glowing particles and high-impact color. This fast, energetic intro/outro showcases your logo or customizable text with a dramatic, center-stage reveal and a clean end hold for a tagline. Easily adjust fonts, glow intensity, and a wide spectrum of colors to match your brand. Optimized compositions adapt to landscape, square, and vertical formats, making it ideal for YouTube, Facebook, and more. If you need a striking opener or a polished end screen, this template delivers eye-catching motion graphics that captivate in seconds.