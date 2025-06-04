Menu
Templates
Solutions
Terminal Dream
Created by S_WorX
7exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
10videos
1text
1font
Embrace the chaos of creativity with the Terminal Dream visualizer that turns your tracks into a cinematic journey. The digital meltdown synchronizes with your music, creating a glitchy, hypnotic experience for listeners. Tailor the fonts, colors, and visuals to match your album's theme, making each beat a visual statement. A perfect companion for synthwave or experimental sounds, ready to mesmerize your audience.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By TippyTop
2h
3
4
37
Tailored specifically for musicians and content creators seeking to channel the gritty authenticity of an Urban Alley, or the boundless possibilities of an Endless Road, this template provides a canvas for your grunge narrative. Immerse your audience in an experience that goes beyond the music—a visual story that resonates with the soul of grunge and leaves a lasting impression in the digital realm. With the flexibility to customize text and colors, you can ensure your song not only hits the right notes but captivates your audience on social media.
By Skvifi
2h
4
5
25
Glow your beats with this shiny visualizer. You can bass boost your audio in options.
By Shoeeb
2h
4
6
32
Capture the essence of your music through the neon-lit dystopian world of our Neon City Lyrics template. Every word of your song will resonate as it appears amidst the atmospheric decay of a wet city street. Your personalized imagery and typography will enhance the visual impact, creating a lyric video with a gritty, cinematic flair that will draw viewers into the soul of your music and keep them hooked.
By tarazz
2h
5
5
32
Set your music ablaze with an electrifying visual experience that amplifies every note of your song. Our Burning TV Lyrics template seamlessly animates to the energy and pulse of your music, with a camera that circles a burning television imbued with life by the beats. Customize fonts, colors, and animations to match your style. Ideal for YouTube, Facebook, or any other platform, your music deserves a visual partner that's just as striking.
By TippyTop
2h
3
6
41
Embark on a visual odyssey with our innovative Screen Display Lyrics Video template, where your lyrics come to life on a trio of distinctive screens—Crt TV, Flat TV, and Curve Monitor. Immerse your audience in the nostalgic glow of a Crt TV, the sleek brilliance of a Flat TV, and the immersive curvature of a Curve Monitor, all enveloped in an atmospheric darkness. Tailored for musicians and content creators alike, this visually striking template is designed to elevate your presence in the digital realm. With the flexibility to customize text and colors, you can ensure your song not only hits the right notes but captivates your audience on social media.
By Romabox
2h
11
6
34
The bad signal is a dynamic glitch visualizer, perfectly suited for music that uses around 140bmp or has strong bass drops.
By TippyTop
2h
13
6
40
Transport your audience into the mesmerizing world of your music with our Distorted Glass Lyrics Video template. Immerse listeners in the rhythmic flow of your song as various glass objects gracefully soar across the screen, creating a dynamic visual narrative that perfectly complements your unique sound. Tailor the font, colors, and animations to match your style and elevate your track's presence across digital platforms with a professionally polished, ready-to-publish video.
By Shoeeb
2h
4
5
47
Immerse listeners in the flow of your music with this Chromatic Smea Lyrics Video template. Featuring entrancing chromatic smears and vibrant light effects, it transforms your song into a captivating visual narrative. Tailor the font, colors, and animations to match your style and elevate your track's presence across digital platforms with a professionally polished, ready-to-publish video.
Menu
Templates
Solutions