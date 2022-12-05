Cinematic Field Logo Reveal

Create a dramatic entrance with a cinematic logo animation framed by storm clouds, lightning, and a glowing horizon. This template delivers an epic, atmospheric reveal with letterbox bars, light rays, and a textured logo finish. Ideal for intros and outros across film, brand, and channel content. Easily customize your colors, drop in your logo, and add a concise tagline to match your identity. If you’re after a dark, moody tone with a premium feel, this design sets the stage and puts your brand front and center.