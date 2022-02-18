Pieces Logo Reveal

Create a powerful first impression with an energetic 3D logo reveal. Fractured pieces slam together to form your mark over a gritty concrete backdrop, accented by cinematic lighting, dust particles, and subtle light leaks. Customize logo, tagline, colors, and fonts to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for YouTube intros, outros, and cross‑platform branding, this high‑impact logo animation blends grunge texture with polished 3D motion graphics for a bold, memorable sting. No complex setup—just drop in your assets and export a ready‑to‑publish, professional result.