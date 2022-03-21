Brush Strokes Logo Intro - Horizontal

Bring your branding to life with a playful, hand-drawn logo animation. This painterly ident surrounds your mark with colorful brush strokes and charming stop‑motion movement. Customize the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your palette and personality. The organic, artsy look is perfect for creative studios, kid‑friendly brands, lifestyle channels, and nature‑inspired identities. Use it as a bold opener or a friendly outro to leave a memorable impression. Easy to edit and quick to render, it delivers a polished, characterful reveal in seconds.