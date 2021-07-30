Brush Sribble Logo

Make your brand pop with a hand-drawn brush logo reveal. This energetic logo animation layers gritty textures, bold paint strokes, and playful scribble accents to unveil your mark with attitude. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s easy to customize—swap in your logo, tweak colors, and you’re ready to go. The clean, centered layout keeps focus on your brand while painterly details add character and edge. Great for creators, agencies, and channels seeking a fresh, grunge-inspired opener that stands out in any feed.