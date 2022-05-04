Modern Vertical Story Promo 1

Make your message pop with a modern, vertical story promo built around bold circular graphics, minimal typography and smooth motion. This flexible 9:16 layout features a circular media mask for your image, clear headline and supporting lines, plus a subtle arrow-guided call to action. Easily match brand colors and fonts through intuitive controls. Perfect for quick announcements, events, launches or product highlights across Instagram Stories, Reels and other vertical platforms. Clean, geometric and elegant—designed to grab attention and keep it.