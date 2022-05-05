Modern Vertical Story Promo 6

Make polished vertical promos in seconds with this clean, minimal Story template. Geometric circles, dotted patterns, and smooth slide-in animation frame your media and headlines beautifully. Perfect for Instagram, TikTok, and Shorts placements, it puts your message front and center with elegant typography and modern motion. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and media to match your brand and turn any highlight into a compelling social ad or announcement. A versatile choice for product features, service spotlights, and quick vertical campaigns.