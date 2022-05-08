Modern Vertical Story Promo 2

Design eye-catching vertical story promos in seconds. This minimalist, geometric template blends flat design shapes, dot grids and vertical text around a bold media focus. It’s perfect for brand highlights, product teasers and quick social ads. Enjoy smooth slide-ins, refined typography and fully editable colors, fonts and copy. Drop in your image, tweak the palette to match your campaign and export in vertical format for Stories and Reels. A clean, elegant way to promote anything with clarity and style.