Modern Vertical Story Promo 3

Showcase your product in a clean, eye-catching story ad. This minimal, flat design uses bold geometric circles, playful dot patterns, and a prominent CTA button to drive clicks. Smooth slide-ins and pop-ins keep attention on your visuals and message. Perfect for quick promos, launches, and social commerce, it’s optimized for vertical viewing and easy to customize with your own media, fonts, and colors. Deliver a polished, modern look that stands out in feeds and stories while keeping your brand clear and compelling.