Brushline 2

Give your videos a friendly, handmade vibe with a hand-drawn lower third overlay. This template features brush-stroke reveals, doodle-style frames, and a clean two-line layout for name and title. It’s fully transparent, easy to layer over footage, and simple to brand with adjustable colors and fonts. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, webinars, and livestreams, it adds character without distracting from your content. Customize the main headline, subtitle, and accent colors to match your style, then export a crisp, professional nameplate that stands out on any platform.