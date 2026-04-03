Brushline 5

Create an eye-catching lower third with a handcrafted look. This transparent overlay features bold typography sitting on expressive brush-stroke panels, perfect for names, titles, and roles. The paint-reveal animation brings text on with organic motion, while a minimal monochrome palette keeps things clean and versatile. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match any brand or project. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, livestreams, and promos where clarity and personality matter. Drop it over your footage and get a stylish, readable ID bar in seconds.