Brushline 4

Bring personality to your on-screen IDs with a playful, hand-drawn lower third. This transparent overlay features painterly brush strokes, a bold headline, and a supporting subtitle for clear identification. Organic textures and smooth paint reveals add charm without distracting from your footage. Perfect for interviews, vlogs, livestreams, webinars, and social content, it installs seamlessly over any background. Tweak fonts and colors to match your brand and create stand‑out motion titles in minutes. A simple, minimal layout ensures great legibility across platforms and resolutions.