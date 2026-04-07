Brushline 1

Add personality to your videos with a handcrafted lower third built from animated brush strokes. This transparent overlay is ideal for interviews, vlogs, streams, tutorials, and webinars. Easily customize the name, subtitle, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Smooth, neutral motion ensures it complements any footage and soundtrack without distraction. The bold primary bar and highlighted subtitle create clear hierarchy and instant readability. Export in seconds and elevate your on-screen IDs with a distinctive, hand-drawn look that remains clean, modern, and versatile across platforms.