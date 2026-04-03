Brushline 7

Give your videos a handcrafted touch with a clean, hand-drawn lower third. This transparent overlay features bold brush strokes, a highlighted name line, and a neat subtitle—perfect for interviews, vlogs, webinars, and social videos. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage. The playful, minimal style keeps focus on your message while adding personality. Easy to edit and export, it’s a fast way to add professional motion titles to any project.