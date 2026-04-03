Brushline 6

Give your videos a handcrafted touch with this transparent lower third. A bold, painterly brush bar reveals your name or title, while hand-drawn underline accents add character to the subtitle. Customize both text fields, choose your fonts, and fine-tune brush, line, and text colors to match your brand. The clean, minimal layout keeps attention on your message without distracting from your footage. Ideal for interviews, documentaries, vlogs, webinars, and social content where clear identification matters. Drop it over any edit to get a tasteful, artisanal look in seconds.