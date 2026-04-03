Brushline 3

Add personality to your on-screen names and titles with this hand-drawn lower third. A bold brush banner highlights your text while staying minimal and versatile. The transparent overlay drops cleanly over any footage, and you can easily adjust fonts and colors to match your brand. Smooth paint-style animation draws attention without distracting from your content. Ideal for interviews, documentaries, vlogs, and corporate videos where clarity and style matter. Make your credits, names, and roles stand out with a crafted, organic finish that feels modern, friendly, and professional.