Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Brushbox 2 - Original - Poster image

Brushbox 2

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Hand-drawn
Rounded rectangle
Lower third
Minimal
11exports
rating
Give your videos a clean, characterful caption with this hand-drawn motion title. A rounded, brush-stroked box frames a bold headline and optional subtitle on a transparent background, making it perfect for interviews, vlogs, presentations, or livestreams. Customize fonts, colors, and text in seconds, then drop it over any footage. Subtle pop-in and write-on motion keeps attention where it matters—your message—while the minimal, monochrome look fits any brand style. Use it centered or as a classic lower third to introduce speakers, topics, or segments with clarity and personality.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us