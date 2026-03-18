Brushbox 2

Give your videos a clean, characterful caption with this hand-drawn motion title. A rounded, brush-stroked box frames a bold headline and optional subtitle on a transparent background, making it perfect for interviews, vlogs, presentations, or livestreams. Customize fonts, colors, and text in seconds, then drop it over any footage. Subtle pop-in and write-on motion keeps attention where it matters—your message—while the minimal, monochrome look fits any brand style. Use it centered or as a classic lower third to introduce speakers, topics, or segments with clarity and personality.