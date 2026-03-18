Brushbox 1

Give names and roles a handcrafted edge with this hand-drawn lower third. Two stacked banner bars and a brush-stroke highlight create bold, readable identification that works across interviews, vlogs, livestreams, and documentaries. It renders with a transparent background for effortless overlay on any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand in seconds. The smooth slide-in and brush-reveal animations keep attention where it matters—on the name and title—while the minimal design ensures clarity at any scale.