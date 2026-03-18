Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Brushbox 1 - Original v2 - Poster image

Brushbox 1

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Hand-drawn
Brush strokes
Slide-in
Digital banner
13exports
rating
Give names and roles a handcrafted edge with this hand-drawn lower third. Two stacked banner bars and a brush-stroke highlight create bold, readable identification that works across interviews, vlogs, livestreams, and documentaries. It renders with a transparent background for effortless overlay on any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand in seconds. The smooth slide-in and brush-reveal animations keep attention where it matters—on the name and title—while the minimal design ensures clarity at any scale.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us