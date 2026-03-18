Brushbox 4

Add personality to your videos with a playful, hand-drawn lower third. This transparent overlay features bold headline typography, a clean subtitle banner, and dynamic brush-stroke reveals. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match interviews, vlogs, livestreams, and brand content. The centered layout ensures clear readability over any footage, while subtle scribble accents add a crafted, human touch. Designed for quick edits and professional results, it drops seamlessly onto timelines for YouTube, social, and broadcast use. Elevate your on-screen identifiers with a distinctive brush style that’s minimal, modern, and memorable.