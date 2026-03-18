Brushbox 5

Give your videos a stylish identity with this hand-drawn lower third. A clean rounded panel, sketchy frame, and painterly highlight showcase your name and title with clarity and charm. This transparent overlay drops onto any footage and is perfect for interviews, vlogs, webinars, and broadcasts. Easily customize two text fields, swap fonts, and fine‑tune panel and highlight colors to match your brand. Smooth slide‑in and write‑on animations add polish without distraction, keeping attention on your message. Fast to edit, versatile, and readable on any background—an ideal title solution for creators and teams.