Brushbox 6

Bring personality to your name captions with a clean, hand-drawn brush lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold rounded-rectangle name bar and a painted swash for the subtitle, delivering a stylish yet minimal look that suits interviews, vlogs, webinars, and brand videos. Customize two text lines, swap fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Smooth slide-in motion and subtle fades keep it polished and unobtrusive over any footage. Drop it on your timeline and get professional ID graphics in seconds—no complex setup required.