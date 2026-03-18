Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Brushbox 6 - Original v2 - Poster image

Brushbox 6

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Hand-drawn
Brush strokes
Rounded rectangle
Slide-in
11exports
rating
Bring personality to your name captions with a clean, hand-drawn brush lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold rounded-rectangle name bar and a painted swash for the subtitle, delivering a stylish yet minimal look that suits interviews, vlogs, webinars, and brand videos. Customize two text lines, swap fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Smooth slide-in motion and subtle fades keep it polished and unobtrusive over any footage. Drop it on your timeline and get professional ID graphics in seconds—no complex setup required.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us