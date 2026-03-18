Brushbox 6
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
11exports
Bring personality to your name captions with a clean, hand-drawn brush lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold rounded-rectangle name bar and a painted swash for the subtitle, delivering a stylish yet minimal look that suits interviews, vlogs, webinars, and brand videos. Customize two text lines, swap fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Smooth slide-in motion and subtle fades keep it polished and unobtrusive over any footage. Drop it on your timeline and get professional ID graphics in seconds—no complex setup required.
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