Brushbox 3

Give your videos a friendly, handcrafted touch with this brush-stroke lower third. A rounded title card carries the main name, while a painted bar highlights the subtitle below. The transparent alpha overlay sits cleanly over any footage and features playful motion with subtle bounces and tilts. Easily customize both text fields, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, tutorials, webinars, and live streams, this minimal, hand-drawn design keeps attention on the subject while adding a distinctive editorial flair.