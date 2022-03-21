Glitch Logo Grunge Distortion

Launch your brand with a bold, high-energy logo animation. This grunge-meets-glitch intro fuses hand-painted brush strokes, paint splashes, scribble lines, and gritty distortion to deliver maximum impact. Perfect for intros and outros, it showcases your logo at center stage, framed by vibrant accents on a dark backdrop. Easily customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your identity and platform. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it adapts to social, web, and broadcast needs. If you want a punchy, modern reveal with texture, motion, and style, this template makes your logo impossible to ignore.