Youtube intro for cooking channel
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GTA Electric Boardwalk - Your Logo Colors - Poster image

GTA Neon Sign

00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Cinematic
Electricity
11exports
rating
Power up your brand with a cinematic neon logo reveal. This high‑energy intro flies through a sunset pier and lands on a glowing sign as electric arcs surge your logo to life. Customize your logo, colors, and tagline to match your channel or brand. The dynamic camera, lens flares, and strobe hits deliver instant impact for gaming videos, intros, outros, and stream bumpers. No footage needed—just drop in your logo and text for a bold, electric identity that stands out anywhere you post.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Stream Elements
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