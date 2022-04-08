Cinematic Logo & Title Reveal

Create a striking brand moment with a cinematic logo and title reveal. This elegant, minimal design uses glowing gradients, rotating panels, and light trails to draw focus to your mark. The centered layout and tunnel perspective add depth, while smooth, fluid transitions deliver a premium finish. Customize colors, fonts, and choose between logo or title mode, plus an optional tagline for a polished CTA. Ideal for intros, outros, and motion titles across any industry, this versatile template pairs clarity with impact.