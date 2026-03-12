Balanced Frames 1

Make a strong first impression with a clean, vertical story intro designed for fast‑moving social feeds. A polished glassmorphism panel, subtle sunburst lines, and geometric framing focus attention on your headline and media. Smooth slide-ins and gentle morphs keep the motion elegant and on-brand. Easily customize colors, framing style, glow, and typography, then drop in your vertical footage and soundtrack. Ideal for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, this minimal motion title is perfect for quick promos, announcements, and chapter openers where clarity and impact matter.