Balanced Frames 4

Make your message stand out with a clean vertical motion title designed for Stories and Reels. A dynamic gradient frame morphs around your video while crisp typography lands with impact. Customize the headline, fonts, colors, and the background clip to match your brand. Smooth slide and shape animations keep the energy high without clutter. Perfect for quick promos, announcements, intros, and calls to action across social platforms. Easy to edit and export fast for mobile-first content.