Balanced Frames 5

Make your vertical content pop with a polished story intro. This template frames your clip inside an elegant organic shape, adds soft sparkle particles, and highlights a bold motion title with a gentle glow. Customize colors, fonts, and text styling to match your brand. Ideal for quick openers, announcements, and social shorts, it keeps focus on your subject while delivering a refined, modern look. Drop in your video, update the headline, and export a story‑ready clip that looks clean, vibrant, and on‑trend across platforms.