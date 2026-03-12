Balanced Frames 6

Create a sleek, vertical opener that puts your message front and center. This split-screen design showcases two media panels with a clean, pill-shaped headline over a subtle gradient grid. Smooth slide-ins and gentle fades deliver a modern, minimal, geometric look ideal for intros, announcements, and quick promos. Easily swap your clips, edit the headline, and fine‑tune colors, fonts, and frame styling to match your brand. Optimized for short-form platforms, this versatile template keeps focus on your content while presenting it in a professional, polished way.